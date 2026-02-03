Adylbek Kasymaliev holds talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UAE has been steadily strengthening in recent years. The United Arab Emirates Embassy was opened in Bishkek in 2025. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, trade turnover between the countries in 2025 amounted to approximately $150 million.

«The UAE is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key trading partners in the Middle East. This year, we plan to hold the third meeting of the Kyrgyz-UAE Intergovernmental Commission in Bishkek,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He also proposed considering the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, which, he said, would simplify travel for Kyrgyzstanis and strengthen cultural and business ties.

Kasymaliev invited the UAE side to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian Investment Forum, which will be held in April 2026 in Bishkek. He also proposed sending representatives of major UAE sovereign wealth funds to Kyrgyzstan to study national investment projects.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted his country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and interest in developing trade, economic, and investment projects.

Particular attention during the talks was paid to increasing mutual trade, attracting investment, and expanding joint initiatives in priority economic sectors.