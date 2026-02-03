Cabinet Chairman discusses in UAE law enforcement agencies digitalization

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the statement, Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled that in April 2025, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE signed a memorandum on the mutual recognition of driver’s licenses, improving conditions for citizens of both countries and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The sides noted successful collaboration in the field of security, including combating transnational, financial, and cybercrime. The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in studying the UAE’s experience in digitalizing law enforcement system and implementing intelligent technologies for crime monitoring and prevention.

The Cabinet Chairman also raised the issue of introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that the UAE regards Kyrgyzstan as a friendly country and expressed readiness to instruct his team to study the visa-free issue, as well as send security specialists for experience exchange.