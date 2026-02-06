09:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev completes his working visit to UAE

Working visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev to the United Arab Emirates has concluded. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, during his visit, the Cabinet Chairman participated in the opening ceremony of the World Governments Summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, a side event «Kyrgyzstan’s Snow Leopard Economic Growth Model: Government Accelerators, Institutions, and Investments» was held for the first time.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev held a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, he held talks with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of the Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Emirates Investment Authority Mohammed Hamad Al Mehair, Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei, and CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

On the sidelines of the summit, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on behalf of the President, presented the Order of Dostuk to Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the World Governments Summit, for his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UAE and the successful implementation of the Government Accelerators program in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Cabinet Chairman visited Epos Water Production LLC bottled water plant. The company was founded by citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev gave an interview to the UAE state Emirates News Agency (WAM).
link: https://24.kg/english/360849/
views: 108
