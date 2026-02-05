10:31
Cabinet Chairman visits water production plant opened in UAE by Kyrgyzstanis

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited Epos Water Production LLC plant in the United Arab Emirates. The company was established by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the press service, launching production in the UAE is a major step that requires professionalism, strategic thinking, and trust from partners.

«The UAE market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and the entry of a Kyrgyz company into this market demonstrates the competitiveness of our products and the maturity of national business,» Kasymaliev said.

During the visit, he familiarized himself with the company’s operations and inspected the production facilities and technological lines.

Epos Water Production LLC produces and bottles drinking water and beverages. The plant’s production capacity reaches up to 50,000 bottles per day. It is equipped with modern bottling lines and a multi-stage water purification system. The production fully complies with the UAE’s sanitary and food safety requirements.

The company also produces bottled water in Kyrgyzstan under Crystal brand (NAK LLC).
