Foreign Ministry helps Kyrgyzstanis return home from Thailand, Cambodia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan helped the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who got stuck in Thailand and Cambodia because of coronavirus, return home. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

At least 24 Kyrgyzstanis first arrived in Shymkent by a commercial charter flight of a Kazakhstani airline. From there they were taken to Bishkek by special transport, accompanied by an employee of the Ministry of Health.

«All the arrivals were placed under observation in the prescribed manner. Search for possible routes for return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from abroad is ongoing,» the Foreign Ministry said.