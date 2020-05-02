10:05
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Eurasian Development Bank to finance increase in Russia's exports to EAEU

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Russian Export Center (REC) launch a support program for enterprises of the bank’s member countries. EDB press service reported.

The parties agreed to launch a joint loan program by signing a memorandum. Funding is provided for the export of goods, works and services produced in Russia to other EDB member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The borrowers will be provided with preferential terms with financing from EDB and REC.

«The signed document is fully consistent with the logic of the actions of the Eurasian Development Bank in the context of the global pandemic of coronavirus — increasing the pace of work in our countries for the speedy stabilization of the economic situation and their progressive development. Attraction of the competencies of our partner, the Russian Export Center, will undoubtedly help support the trade between the EDB member countries and the Russian Federation,» Andrey Belyaninov, Chairman of the Board of EDB, said.
link: https://24.kg/english/151675/
views: 87
Print
Related
Month of self-isolation leads to losses of about 1.3-2 percent of annual GDP
Coronavirus containment to weaken consumer activity
Nurlan Akmatov appointed EDB Director for the Kyrgyz Republic
Air Manas plans to buy 3 aircraft through Eurasian Development Bank
Andrey Belyaninov about work with Kyrgyzstan, digitization and green economy
Projects from Kyrgyzstan account for 1.6% of EDB's investment portfolio
EDB economies' resilience to external shocks increased
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to grow by 3.4% annually in the next 2 years
Eurasian Stabilization Fund checks implementation of its projects in Kyrgyzstan
EDB considers projects from Kyrgyzstan for $ 233 million
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
2 May, Saturday
09:38
Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzs...
09:23
At least 3,139 people contact COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan
09:13
Eurasian Development Bank to finance increase in Russia's exports to EAEU
1 May, Friday
18:07
Month of self-isolation leads to losses of about 1.3-2 percent of annual GDP
17:56
Civil society demands regular reports on spending on fight against COVID-19
15:07
Kyrgyzstani detained, interrogated due to Facebook posts
14:53
Kyrgyzstan has reserve for conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests
14:34
Some enterprises resume work in Osh city on May 1