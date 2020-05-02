Eurasian Development Bank to finance increase in Russia's exports to EAEU

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Russian Export Center (REC) launch a support program for enterprises of the bank’s member countries. EDB press service reported.

The parties agreed to launch a joint loan program by signing a memorandum. Funding is provided for the export of goods, works and services produced in Russia to other EDB member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The borrowers will be provided with preferential terms with financing from EDB and REC.

«The signed document is fully consistent with the logic of the actions of the Eurasian Development Bank in the context of the global pandemic of coronavirus — increasing the pace of work in our countries for the speedy stabilization of the economic situation and their progressive development. Attraction of the competencies of our partner, the Russian Export Center, will undoubtedly help support the trade between the EDB member countries and the Russian Federation,» Andrey Belyaninov, Chairman of the Board of EDB, said.