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China accounts for largest share of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade — EDB

China holds the largest share in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover, a macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

According to the report, Kyrgyzstan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $15.8 billion in 2025, marking a decline of 10.2 percent.

The country’s key trading partners were:

  • China — 31.4 percent
  • Russia — 24.3 percent
  • Kazakhstan — 11.8 percent
  • Uzbekistan — 6.3 percent.

The EDB also noted that the value of exports decreased 1.8 times over the year, mainly due to a sharp drop in shipments of precious metals (3.7 times).

At the same time, imports grew by 3.9 percent, driven by an increase in the value of imported base metals (up 1.6 times) and mineral products (up 21.8 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/366989/
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