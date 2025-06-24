Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has increased its forecast for Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth to 10.3 percent by the end of 2025. The EDB’s Macroeconomic Outlook for 2025–2027 says.

As noted, the forecast increase by 1.6 percent is driven by rising gold prices, increased household consumption, and strong investment demand.

Kyrgyzstan receives most of its investments from international financial institutions. These are preferential loans and grants that mainly go to the transport and infrastructure sectors, as well as the water supply system, the EDB noted.

According to the bank’s forecast, inflation by the end of the year is estimated to be close to the target of 7.3 percent. The som exchange rate will remain unchanged for the rest of 2025 and will average 87.5 soms per $1. This will be facilitated by the growth of export revenues against the backdrop of a favorable price environment on the global gold market, as well as a slowdown in import growth, EDB analysts noted.

As the bank noted, all Central Asian countries are demonstrating confident GDP growth — an average of 6.5 percent over five months of 2025. According to analysts, they expect that the high growth rates of the economies in the region will continue in the near future.

«Countries will continue to actively rely on internal sources of growth, primarily on infrastructure and industrial investments, as well as on dynamically growing consumer demand against the backdrop of a significant increase in household incomes. According to EDB analysts, GDP growth in the region of the bank’s operations will amount to 2.7 percent by the end of 2025, while inflation in the region will slow down to 7.7 percent in 2025 from 8.8 percent in 2024,» the EDB forecast says.

According to analysts, by the end of the year, the economy of Armenia will grow by 5.5 percent, Belarus — 3 percent, Kazakhstan — 5.5 percent, Russia — 2 percent, Tajikistan — 8.4 percent.

According to the first macroeconomic outlook of the EDB for Uzbekistan, economic growth in the country is expected at 6.5 percent in 2025.