EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh

The Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Finance, and the Osh City Hall have initiated a project to improve the city’s roads. Deputy Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan Beknazar Bazaraliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

He stated that the government agencies had reached an agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on a loan and grant.

«The project includes the reconstruction and expansion of Babaraimov and Shamshat Streets with a total length of 3.2 kilometers, as well as the construction of two overpass bridges. The total cost of the planned work is $19.3 million,» the deputy minister noted.

According to him, $15.39 million is a loan and grant from the EDB, and $3.9 million is co-financing from Kyrgyzstan’s budget.

The loan is provided for 15 years at 1.2 percent per annum with a five-year grace period. The project will be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

Following the discussion, deputies approved the draft agreement.