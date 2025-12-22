17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh

The Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Finance, and the Osh City Hall have initiated a project to improve the city’s roads. Deputy Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan Beknazar Bazaraliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

He stated that the government agencies had reached an agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on a loan and grant.

«The project includes the reconstruction and expansion of Babaraimov and Shamshat Streets with a total length of 3.2 kilometers, as well as the construction of two overpass bridges. The total cost of the planned work is $19.3 million,» the deputy minister noted.

According to him, $15.39 million is a loan and grant from the EDB, and $3.9 million is co-financing from Kyrgyzstan’s budget.

The loan is provided for 15 years at 1.2 percent per annum with a five-year grace period. The project will be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

Following the discussion, deputies approved the draft agreement.
link: https://24.kg/english/355516/
views: 113
Print
Related
Tashiev orders removal of structures narrowing road near TsUM in Bishkek
Road to remote Zardaly village is ready: Opening expected in coming days
Orlovka–Chym-Korgon road fully asphalted
Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed
Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports road construction records
Capsule laid for construction of two-level road in Osh city
Specialists test quality of asphalt at Otmok pass in Talas region
Sadyr Japarov: State pays particular attention to development of road sector
Tunnel construction begins on Barskoon — Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Monday
17:19
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by...
16:59
Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man
16:44
EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh
16:38
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
16:31
18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons