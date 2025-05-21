00:23
Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects jointly with EDB

Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects jointly with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). The press service of the municipality reported.

The first involves the creation of a comprehensive environmental air monitoring system in the city based on a digital platform solution aimed at solving the problem of air pollution. The authorities of the capital will be provided with a tool for monitoring key sources of emissions in Bishkek and they will have an opportunity to assess the share of the contribution of enterprises and natural background sources to the overall level of air pollution.

The second project is aimed at the development and implementation of intelligent transport monitoring systems, management and modeling of traffic flows in the city. Its implementation will improve the efficiency of traffic flow management, substantiate investment decisions in the transport sector, optimize the public transport route network, and improve the environmental situation and mobility of citizens.

The projects were discussed by Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Deputy Chairman of the EDB Board Tigran Sargsyan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in order to improve the quality of life of guests and city residents.
