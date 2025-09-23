12:50
EDB to help address traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bishkek

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in addressing traffic congestion and air pollution issues in Bishkek. Tigran Sargsyan, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board and curator of the Digital Initiatives Fund, announced this during a video conference.

He recalled his meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev in May. At that meeting, 15 priority projects for the Kyrgyz Republic were identified, in which the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed its interest.

The parties discussed projects that include:

  • Creating a digital platform for organizing money transfers from EAEU countries via Kyrgyz Post;
  • Developing basic information resources for the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Creating a tourism platform;
  • Creating an information and analytical system for the presidential administration’s situation center;
  • Creating a transport modeling system for Bishkek;
  • Creating an air quality monitoring system in the capital of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Creating a third-party trust service for commercial organizations;
  • Creating a video surveillance system;
  • Creation of a speech recognition and transcription system;
  • Creation of a service for navigation platforms;
  • Creation of a livestock tracking system;
  • Creation of a platform for mapping water resources.
