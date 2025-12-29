Kyrgyzstan's economy to maintain regional leadership in GDP growth — EDB

In 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s economy will maintain its regional leadership in GDP growth, reaching approximately 9.3 percent. The forecast was prepared by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Analysts note that this growth will be driven by increased investment in transport, energy, water supply, and housing construction. The EDB expects inflation to slow to 8.3 percent by the end of 2026. A more rapid decline in inflation will limit tariff and excise tax increases. The som exchange rate is expected to average 89.2 next year. This will be supported by increased remittances and the high price of gold, the republic’s key export commodity.

The EDB also published a report assessing developments in the global economy and the Eurasian region. According to the bank’s analysts, the global economy is maintaining moderate growth rates and is gradually adapting to new trade barriers. Growth in developed economies remains weak, while emerging markets with large markets remain robust.

In the United States, growth is expected to be around 1.6 percent in 2026. High debt levels will constrain investment, but the construction of IT infrastructure will support economic activity.

Growth in the Eurozone will remain weak, at around 1.1 percent. This support will be provided primarily by increased public investment in defense and infrastructure.

The Chinese economy will continue to grow at a strong pace: 4.6 percent in 2026, supported by government stimulus for domestic demand.

The Eurasian economy will continue to grow steadily, at 2.3 percent by the end of 2026. The projected dynamics of the global economy and commodity markets will not pose significant obstacles to growth, although they will not be its driver. Growth rates in most countries in the region will remain elevated thanks to strong investment activity. Inflation will gradually decline toward the target level. Price growth in the region will slow to 6.3 percent.