Remittance inflow to Kyrgyzstan increased by 25.8 percent — EDB

Based on the results of the first five months of 2025, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceeded the figures for the same period last year by 25.8 percent. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) presented such data.

According to the EDB, in January-May, the net inflow of remittances amounted to $1,221.8 billion. There is a steady growth in remittances to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The incoming funds support domestic consumption — the volume of retail trade in January-May increased by 25.3 percent,» the bank reported.