Remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan increase by 17.2 percent — EDB

Remittance inflows to the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 17.2 percent from January to November 2025, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported.

The growth of the indicator was mainly formed due to inflows from Russia (+16.7 percent).

The increase in inflows in dollar terms was facilitated by the strengthening of the ruble against the dollar by 10.6 percent compared to the average for 2024. At the same time, the average annual exchange rate of som against the dollar in 2024-2025 remained close to 87. The increase in cash inflows contributes to the expansion of domestic demand: domestic trade grew by 9.5 percent in January — November last year, the statement says.