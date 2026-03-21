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EDB notes Kyrgyzstan’s progress in sustainable development

Kyrgyzstan ranks 47th in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index and 78th in the Energy Transition Index (ETI), an index published annually by the World Economic Forum (WEF). These data are presented in a report by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in the section covering the energy sector of Central Asia.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan demonstrates better results than Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The authors believe this indicates progress in sustainable development and the energy transition.

«Although the country’s energy system, based on hydropower, faces risks related to seasonality and has limited reserve capacity, Kyrgyzstan holds a strong position in environmental sustainability rankings,» the report states.
link: https://24.kg/english/366895/
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