English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to keep its 11% discount rate through 2026 — EDB

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has prepared its traditional weekly macroeconomic outlook and forecasts that the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic will keep its interest rate at 11 percent until the end of this year.

In January, the regulator kept the discount rate at this level. Annual inflation by the middle of the first month of 2026 was 9.4 percent.

EDB analysts believe that this rate will remain in place to bring inflation back to the target of 5-7 percent.

It is noted that, in general, the economies of the Eurasian region countries demonstrated stability in 2025 due to the inflow of investments and high consumer activity.

The main growth drivers in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan were capital investments, while in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, regulators focused on containing inflation through monetary policy.
