President Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on May Day

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the May Day, the International Workers’ Day.

The head of state stressed that the country’s development, the present and future of the state depends not only on natural resources and minerals, but also on the creative work of the people. «The current situation, which has reduced labor activity in the world, has once again shown the high importance of labor in human life. By unity and joint work, we will adequately respond to all the challenges of tomorrow and build a developed state,» the president stressed.

Development of human resources and glorification of a person of labor in our country remain an important direction of ​​state policy. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Recall, May 1 — 5 are official days off in Kyrgyzstan. May 9 is also a day off. But all the celebrations, including the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment march, were canceled due to the state of emergency and quarantine.