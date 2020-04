At least 1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have come from abroad over the past two weeks. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, seven charter flights have been organized since April 15.

«At least 1,560 citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan, 400 people — from Kazakhstan and 40 — from Uzbekistan. Five of them tested positive for coronavirus,» the Prime Minister said.