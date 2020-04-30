11:50
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Kanybek Osmonaliev remanded in custody until July 3

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev was remanded in custody in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until July 3. His lawyer Akin Toktaliev said.

Related news
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3
According to him, such a decision was made by the investigating judge of the Pervomaisky District Court Chyngyz Berdimuratov.

«Kanybek Osmonaliev was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, where no investigative actions have been carried out up to the present day. He is charged with organizing riots and attempt to forcibly seize state power on March 2 during a peaceful rally on Ala-Too square. The Constitution states that everyone has the right to freedom of expression, thought, freedom of speech and press. Those who came to the protests criticized the current government,» Akin Toktaliev said.

The lawyer noted that the defense intends to appeal the court ruling in a higher court, but does not have hope for a fair decision.

Recall, the SCNS detained the ex-deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev and the former judge Anar Dubanaeva after a rally on Ala-Too square in support of the ex-parliament deputy Sadyr Japarov. They are suspected of attempt to seizure power by force.
link: https://24.kg/english/151489/
views: 111
Print
Related
One of arrested at rally for Sadyr Japarov - mentally ill person
Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament
One of organizers of rally in support of Japarov worked as judge
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3
Active participant of rally in support of Japarov placed in detention center
Attack on employees of Parliament: One of women detained
Japarov’s supporters to be held accountable for attack on Parliament employees
SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sadyr Japarov
162 out of 166 detained by police released after identification in Bishkek
Moderator of rally Kanybek Osmonaliev charged with attempt to seize power
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
11:47
Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become mo...
11:31
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Kyrgyz Ak-Maral dance ensemble included in the top 5 CIS dance groups
10:43
At least 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 746 in total
10:32
Kanybek Osmonaliev remanded in custody until July 3
29 April, Wednesday
18:17
Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan