Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3

Ex-MP Kanybek Osmonaliev, who was detained for attempted violent seizure of power, was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

This decision was made today by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The former parliament member will be in custody until May 3.

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held in Bishkek on March 2. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal of the crowd. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured. After the protest, the police detained four its active participants. In addition, employees of the State Committee for National Security detained the former deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev. He is charged with attempted violent seizure of power.