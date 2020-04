It is planned to organize a charter flight from Yekaterinburg city on April 28. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul, 349 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Bishkek from Turkey today.

Last time, due to the poor organization of departure, the aircraft designed for 350 seats arrived in Bishkek half-empty.

Arrival of Kyrgyzstanis from the UAE is also expected on April 26, May 3 and May 10.