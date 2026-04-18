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“Kyrgyz Embroidery - Echo of Time” exhibition opened at Hungarian Embassy

On April 17, the opening ceremony of the exhibition «Kyrgyz Saimasy — Mezgil Izi» (Kyrgyz Embroidery — Echo of Time) took place in the Budapest Conference Hall of the Hungarian Embassy in Bishkek. The diplomatic mission reported.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Hungarian Embassy.

It is dedicated to understanding traditional embroidery as a form of cultural memory and a living visual language. The exhibition features works by Nagima Alamanova, a renowned artist of decorative and applied arts, member of the Union of Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic, founder of Ilme embroidery school, and teacher at the National Academy of Arts, as well as her talented students.
link: https://24.kg/english/370922/
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