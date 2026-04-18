11:38
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Collaboration with EBRD: Osh city strengthens transition to green economy

Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Kyrgyzstan to promote the Green City strategic project. The press service of the southern capital’s City Hall reported.

During the meeting, key attention was paid to issues of sustainable development of the city, improving the environmental situation, and implementing modern «green» standards. The parties discussed the project’s advantages, financing options, and mechanisms for its phased implementation.

If the Green City initiative is implemented, Osh’s public utility infrastructure will be modernized, and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies will be widely adopted.

This, in turn, will create a more comfortable and safe environment for city residents. In addition, the project will open up opportunities for expanding cooperation with international partners and attracting large investments in the green economy.
link: https://24.kg/english/370925/
views: 152
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030
Foreign Minister and EBRD Vice President discuss enhancing economic resilience
EBRD to participate in implementation of Bishkek master plan
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
EBRD to allocate €8.3M for rehabilitation of Osh wastewater treatment facilities
EBRD to allocate $500 million to each participant in Kambarata HPP 1 project
EBRD to provide up to €400 million for development of municipal infrastructure
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan
Finance Ministry and EBRD discuss major infrastructure projects
EBRD ready to cooperate on new infrastructure projects in Bishkek
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington Kyrgyz–U.S. political consultations held in Washington
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister
18 April, Saturday
10:55
 Bakyt Sydykov, OPEC discuss support for small, medium-sized businesses  Bakyt Sydykov, OPEC discuss support for small, medium-...
10:47
SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center, OSCE Programme Office sign cooperation plan
10:43
Bishkek residents, visitors invited to Ooedodaiko Japanese drum show
10:18
Printing company added to Kyrgyzstan’s strategic facilities list
10:11
Adylbek Kasymaliev briefs ADB President on Kyrgyzstan's achievements
17 April, Friday
23:35
 Raisa Atambayeva summoned for questioning by Interior Ministry