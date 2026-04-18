Collaboration with EBRD: Osh city strengthens transition to green economy

Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Kyrgyzstan to promote the Green City strategic project. The press service of the southern capital’s City Hall reported.

During the meeting, key attention was paid to issues of sustainable development of the city, improving the environmental situation, and implementing modern «green» standards. The parties discussed the project’s advantages, financing options, and mechanisms for its phased implementation.

If the Green City initiative is implemented, Osh’s public utility infrastructure will be modernized, and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies will be widely adopted.

This, in turn, will create a more comfortable and safe environment for city residents. In addition, the project will open up opportunities for expanding cooperation with international partners and attracting large investments in the green economy.