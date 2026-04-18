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Over 1,500 kilometers of roads to be built, repaired in 2026

More than 1,500 kilometers of roads are planned to be built and repaired in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. These figures were announced at a working meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, 3,684.2 kilometers of roads were built and repaired in the country between 2021 and 2025, including 1,545 kilometers in 2025.

According to Transport Minister Talantbek Soltobekov, funding for the road sector has doubled over the past five years.

Funds were allocated for the construction of roads of national significance, as well as for the digitalization of the department and the implementation of key infrastructure projects.

Work is currently underway at approximately 30 sites across the country.

Several major international events are planned for Kyrgyzstan in 2026, including the SCO Heads of State Summit and the World Nomad Games. In this regard, Erlist Akunbekov instructed that road projects be completed in a timely and high-quality manner.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need to promptly address the road issues raised by the president during his meeting with residents of Osh region, as well as to intensify road widening and shoulder maintenance in anticipation of the tourist season.
link: https://24.kg/english/370921/
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