Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek

Issue of opening of crisis centers is considered in Bishkek. Commandant of the capital Almaz Orozaliev told at a briefing today.
«We will consider the issue of opening of crisis centers in case of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules, due to the fact that there will be a lot of people. We are ready to ensure safety of these centers and their guests, to provide a cordon,» he said.
Earlier, Almaz Orozaliev said that if quarantine is extended, service stations, vulcanization points and taxi services could resume their work in Bishkek after April 30.