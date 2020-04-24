15:40
Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek

Issue of opening of crisis centers is considered in Bishkek. Commandant of the capital Almaz Orozaliev told at a briefing today.

According to him, this is due to the fact that domestic violence is on rise.

«We will consider the issue of opening of crisis centers in case of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules, due to the fact that there will be a lot of people. We are ready to ensure safety of these centers and their guests, to provide a cordon,» he said.

Earlier, Almaz Orozaliev said that if quarantine is extended, service stations, vulcanization points and taxi services could resume their work in Bishkek after April 30.
