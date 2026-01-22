Man arrested in Chui region for torturing his mother

A 48-year-old resident of Sokuluk district has been detained in Chui region on suspicion of torturing his own mother, the regional police department reported.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman contacted the police on January 3, stating that her son, while under the influence of alcohol, had regularly subjected her to physical and psychological violence.

The victim was sent for a forensic medical examination. Specialists concluded that she had sustained minor bodily harm resulting in a short-term health disorder.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 138 (Torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Necessary investigative measures are ongoing.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region emphasized that domestic violence is under special scrutiny by law enforcement agencies and always receives a legal assessment. Physical and psychological violence are subject to criminal liability.