Deputy Eldar Sulaimanov comments on domestic violence accusations

Deputy of Parliament Eldar Sulaimanov commented on allegations of domestic violence previously posted on social media by his ex-wife, Asel Azamatova. The MP published his statement on his official social media account.

According to the deputy, the information made public concerns his personal life.

He noted that the allegations are one-sided and require legal review.

«These baseless accusations are one-sided and require legal review. If I were to detail the other side of the story, it contains circumstances that would give pause to those who criticize or condemn me today. However, I do not intend to do so. Therefore, I ask you not to draw conclusions without knowing the full truth.

As of today, there is no final court decision confirming my guilt against me.

«I ask the public and the media to refrain from jumping to conclusions until a decision is made by the relevant authorities,» Eldar Sulaimanov wrote.

He also expressed his readiness for a comprehensive and objective review of the situation.

Asel Azamatova alleged repeated violence against her by deputy Eldar Sulaimanov. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that an investigation is underway into the incident and a protection order has been issued for the woman.