11:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 24 percent in 2025

The number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 24 percent in 2025. Nurgul Bakirova, Deputy Chairperson of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

According to the Supreme Court, in 2025, Kyrgyz courts heard 1,196 cases related to domestic violence. This figure increased by almost 24 percent compared to 2024.

According to Nurgul Bakirova, this trend demonstrates not only the relevance of the problem but also an increase in the detection rate of crimes and growing public trust in the judicial system.

Nurgul Bakirova emphasized that access to justice remains a strategic priority for the country, but women still face economic and socio-cultural barriers.

To systematically combat violence in Kyrgyzstan, the National Strategy for Achieving Gender Equality by 2030 is being implemented. It aims to improve laws and support women’s economic independence.

The international forum in New York will run until March 19, 2026, with representatives from 107 countries participating. The main theme of the session is strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.
link: https://24.kg/english/365435/
views: 141
Print
Related
Man douses his wife with gasoline and sets her on fire
Deputy Eldar Sulaimanov comments on domestic violence accusations
Man brutally beats and stabs his wife in Osh city
Man arrested in Chui region for torturing his mother
First 15 domestic abusers in Bishkek receive electronic bracelets
Suspect in beating his mother detained in Tokmok
Man arrested in Issyk-Kul region for repeatedly beating and insulting his wife
Man suspected of torturing his mother detained in Chui region
Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic bracelets for domestic abusers
Risk assessment for domestic violence cases enshrined in law
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
11:30
Committee approves appointment of Kanatbek Chynybaev as Emergencies Minister Committee approves appointment of Kanatbek Chynybaev as...
11:20
President of Kyrgyzstan to speak in Parliament
11:15
Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy to be transferred to pretrial detention facility
11:05
Avalanche temporarily closes Bishkek–Osh road
11:01
President Sadyr Japarov reshuffles leadership in Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service