The number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 24 percent in 2025. Nurgul Bakirova, Deputy Chairperson of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

According to the Supreme Court, in 2025, Kyrgyz courts heard 1,196 cases related to domestic violence. This figure increased by almost 24 percent compared to 2024.

According to Nurgul Bakirova, this trend demonstrates not only the relevance of the problem but also an increase in the detection rate of crimes and growing public trust in the judicial system.

Nurgul Bakirova emphasized that access to justice remains a strategic priority for the country, but women still face economic and socio-cultural barriers.

To systematically combat violence in Kyrgyzstan, the National Strategy for Achieving Gender Equality by 2030 is being implemented. It aims to improve laws and support women’s economic independence.

The international forum in New York will run until March 19, 2026, with representatives from 107 countries participating. The main theme of the session is strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.