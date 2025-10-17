Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic bracelets for domestic abusers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Code of Offenses and the Law on Protection Against Domestic Violence. The new legislation strengthens accountability for domestic violence and introduces a system of electronic tracking of offenders.

Now, the court can impose prohibitions and restrictions with electronic monitoring for up to three months. These may include:

a ban on contact with the victim;

a ban on stalking;

a ban on the possession and use of weapons (if present, they will be temporarily confiscated);

restrictions on staying in certain areas;

other measures to ensure the victim’s safety.

The implementation of such decisions is monitored by internal affairs agencies using electronic and technical tracking devices.

Furthermore, for the first time, the concept of «stalking» has been introduced into legislation—intentional actions against the will of another person (phone calls, surveillance, visits to their place of work or residence) that cause them to fear for their safety.

Failure to complete a correctional program or violation of electronic monitoring conditions is punishable by 40 hours of community service or arrest for 7 — 14 days.

Internal affairs agencies are also required to conduct a risk assessment for each case of domestic violence and use electronic monitoring to ensure compliance with the terms of the temporary restraining order.

The law will come into force in ten days.