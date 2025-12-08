10:58
Man arrested in Issyk-Kul region for repeatedly beating and insulting his wife

A resident of Ak-Suu district in Issyk-Kul region filed a complaint with the police reporting systematic violence by her husband. A criminal case has been opened. The regional Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the department, I.A., 33, stated that her husband, 38-year-old I.E. from the village of Kaiyrma-Aryk, had subjected her to physical and psychological abuse over a long period. He repeatedly beat her without reason and verbally insulted her. In March 2025, after another assault, the woman sought medical help but did not disclose the cause of her injuries. Three months later, her husband again beat her and attempted to strangle her.

In the summer, I.A. decided to divorce and moved with her children to her parents’ home. On November 20, she submitted a divorce application to the court. However, according to her, I.E. continued to threaten her by phone, insult her, and distribute video materials damaging her reputation.

A forensic medical examination concluded that the victim sustained injuries classified as «not causing significant harm to health.»

Police have initiated a criminal case under Article 131, Part 1 (Domestic violence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The suspect has been interrogated and detained.
