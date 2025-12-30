Suspect in beating his mother detained in Tokmok

A suspect in domestic violence has been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

It was reported that I.A., 49, filed a complaint with the Tokmok police. She asked to take actions against her son, I.S., 33, stating that in October 2025, while intoxicated, he had caused her bodily harm and broken her left arm.

According to the forensic medical examination, I.A. suffered minor injuries.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 177 (Domestic violence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.