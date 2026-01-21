First 15 domestic abusers in Bishkek receive electronic bracelets

For the first time in Kyrgyzstan, an enhanced form of protective orders has been introduced — using electronic bracelets and mobile monitoring. Minister of Justice Ayaz Bayetov announced.

According to the ministry, within a pilot program in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, the first 15 individuals recognized as domestic abusers have been placed under electronic monitoring. They face restrictions ranging from 20 days to three months, with GPS tracking and mandatory Face ID verification.

The Ministry of Justice noted that starting next week, the electronic monitoring system will also be applied to initial temporary protective orders and will later be expanded to cover all districts of the capital and, eventually, the entire country.

The project’s implementation was made possible through the cooperation of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Supreme Court, and the Probation Department.

The law enhancing protective orders, which allows for electronic monitoring, was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan in October 2025.