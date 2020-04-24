Car service stations, taxi services could resume work in Bishkek

If quarantine is extended, work of car service stations, vulcanization points and taxi services could be resumed in Bishkek after April 30. The Commandant of the capital Almaz Orozaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, first of all, it is necessary to allow those who live off one-day earnings to work.

«But they all must strictly observe sanitary standards. If we talk about taxi, then they should not transport more than two people in one car. I would like to warn you that all our proposals must be strictly observed. If someone violates sanitary standards, we will take measures in accordance with the law in the strictest form,» he said.