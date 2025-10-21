13:41
Man suspected of torturing his mother detained in Chui region

Police officers detained a man suspected of systematically using violence against his mother in Kun-Tuu village, Sokuluk district.

According to the police, 36-year-old A.N., under the influence of alcohol, repeatedly exerted psychological pressure and used physical violence against his mother, 65-year-old B.K.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 138 «Torture,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation revealed that the man had previously been prosecuted for similar unlawful acts. Three reports were filed against him under Article 70 «Domestic violence» of the Code of Offences.

As a result of operational investigative measures, A.N. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. By court order, he was remanded in custody.

The necessary expert examinations have been ordered in the criminal case, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reminds: if you are a victim or witness of domestic violence, immediately contact the nearest police station or call 102.

The police are ready to provide all necessary assistance to prevent domestic violence.
