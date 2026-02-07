Man douses his wife with gasoline and sets her on fire

In Bakai-Ata district of Talas region, a 32-year-old man doused his wife with gasoline and set her on fire. The victim was only able to report the incident two months later.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint on February 5. According to her, the incident occurred on October 15 of last year. Her husband first beat her, then doused her with gasoline and set her on fire.

During the initial investigation, law enforcement agencies received information that the couple allegedly suffered burns together. Due to the serious condition of both victims, questioning was not possible.

It later emerged that the man had blackmailed his wife, threatening to kill their children and demanding that she claim it was an accident. The woman underwent treatment in Bishkek for two months and only told her mother the truth after her husband repeatedly assaulted her.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Causing grievous bodily harm.» The suspect has been detained.

According to the Ombudsman’s Institute, the man, who doused his wife with gasoline and set her on fire, works at Talas City Hall.

According to it, the victim suffered burns over approximately 60 percent of her body and requires further treatment. She and her children are currently in Bishkek.

The victim requires not only medical but also psychological assistance.