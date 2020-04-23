15:17
Bishkek City Court sets date of hearing of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s case

The Bishkek City Court has scheduled a hearing to consider appeal of the attorneys of the ex-adviser to former president Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. Representatives of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

The proceedings will resume on May 10. The defendant announced his intention to participate in the hearing to prove his innocence.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. The court sentenced him to seven years in prison.
