Former adviser to Almazbek Atambayev, ex-deputy chief of staff of the President, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, has been transferred to a penal settlement. His lawyer Kubanychbek Tashbaltaev told 24.kg news agency.

Related news Sentence of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov commuted

According to him, this is an objective decision of the State Penitentiary Service, who also take into account the fact that Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov compensated for the damage.

Recall, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the 2017 presidential elections. Court sentenced him to seven years in prison.