Investigation of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov's case completed

The Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated in connection with the illegal appropriation of $ 150,000 by Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. Press center of the department reported.

According to the results of the investigation, on June 10, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was notified of the suspicion of committing a crime under Article 204 (large-scale fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect and his lawyers get acquainted with the materials of the criminal case.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complekt LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was taken to the pretrial detention center of SCNS and charged with fraud.
