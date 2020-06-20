Sentence of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov commuted

Judicial Board of the Bishkek City Court has considered a criminal case against the former presidential adviser of Kyrgyzstan Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov.
According to the lawyer Kubanychbek Tashbaltaev, sentence of his client has been changed.
Recall, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. According to the verdict of the court, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.