Sentence of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov commuted

Judicial Board of the Bishkek City Court has considered a criminal case against the former presidential adviser of Kyrgyzstan Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov.

According to the lawyer Kubanychbek Tashbaltaev, sentence of his client has been changed.

«The court granted amnesty to Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. His sentence was reduced from 7 to 5.5 years in prison. As for the rest, the decision of the first instance was upheld. After receiving the verdict, we intend to appeal it to the Supreme Court,» Kubanychbek Tashbaltaev said.

Recall, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. According to the verdict of the court, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
