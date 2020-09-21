17:05
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

Former adviser to Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized

Former adviser to the ex- president of Kyrgyzstan, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, was admitted to the National Hospital. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Former adviser to Atambayev Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov transferred to penal settlement
Ilmiyanov was hospitalized on September 16 to the Cardiology Department.

«The convict is serving his sentence in the penal settlement No. 26 in Moldovanovka village. According to the available certificate, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov has hypertension,» the state service informed.

Recall, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the 2017 presidential elections. Court sentenced him to seven years in prison. In July, the former presidential adviser was transferred to the penal settlement.
link: https://24.kg/english/165873/
views: 56
Print
Related
Former adviser to Atambayev Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov transferred to penal settlement
Sentence of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov commuted
Bishkek City Court sets date of hearing of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s case
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov sentenced to 7 years in prison
State prosecution asks 7 years in prison, fine for Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov
Ilmiyanov: I was not detained in Russia, I returned to Bishkek by myself
Detention of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until November 11
Investigation of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov's case completed
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not cooperate with investigation
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
21 September, Monday
16:41
Former adviser to Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized Former adviser to Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized
16:22
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
16:08
President signs decree on celebration of 30th anniversary of independence
15:55
Elections 2020: Peaceful rally "Against All" to be held in Bishkek
14:19
Temporary hospitals to be deployed within a day in Bishkek, if necessary