Former adviser to Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized

Former adviser to the ex- president of Kyrgyzstan, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, was admitted to the National Hospital. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Ilmiyanov was hospitalized on September 16 to the Cardiology Department.

«The convict is serving his sentence in the penal settlement No. 26 in Moldovanovka village. According to the available certificate, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov has hypertension,» the state service informed.

Recall, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was found guilty of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the 2017 presidential elections. Court sentenced him to seven years in prison. In July, the former presidential adviser was transferred to the penal settlement.