15:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Detention of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until November 11

Trial of the case against former adviser to the president of the country Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov continues in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

Lawyer of the defendant Tynarbek Askarov asked to change preventive measure to Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov to not related to arrest.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court denied the lawyer’s request and extended the defendant’s term of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security for two months — until November 11.

The second defendant — tax officer Rustam Shakirov — is absent at court hearings. He has been diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized.

Rustam Shakirov’s lawyer asked to suspend criminal proceedings against his client.

Judge Damirbek Nazarov noted that this issue would be considered if the defense side submitted the necessary documents.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. He was taken to the SCNS pre-trial detention center and charged with fraud.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Investigation of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov's case completed
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not cooperate with investigation
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s arrest extended until August 28
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s case. SCNS tells about planned investigative activities
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov interrogated only once since arrest, lawyer says
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not interrogated since arrest, lawyer says
Arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until January 28
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek
Lawyer tells why charged with fraud Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov keeps silence
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city