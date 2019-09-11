Detention of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until November 11

Trial of the case against former adviser to the president of the country Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov continues in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

Lawyer of the defendant Tynarbek Askarov asked to change preventive measure to Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov to not related to arrest.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court denied the lawyer’s request and extended the defendant’s term of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security for two months — until November 11.

The second defendant — tax officer Rustam Shakirov — is absent at court hearings. He has been diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized.

Rustam Shakirov’s lawyer asked to suspend criminal proceedings against his client.

Judge Damirbek Nazarov noted that this issue would be considered if the defense side submitted the necessary documents.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. He was taken to the SCNS pre-trial detention center and charged with fraud.