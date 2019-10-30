17:05
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence

Sentence to the former presidential adviser Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov will be appealed. The lawyer Kubanychbek Tashbaltaev told reporters.

According to him, the court confiscated only the property owned by Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. However, the arrest of property owned by other persons has not been lifted.

The accused of fraud also does not agree with the verdict. However, he refused to comment.

Court sentenced the former presidential adviser to seven years in prison with confiscation of property and payment of a fine of 160,000 soms.

According to the court, Diesel Complekt LLC paid $ 150,000 to Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov for assistance in closure of a criminal case on tax evasion at the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. The money was allegedly handed over through an assistant to the former adviser. The latter spent it at his discretion.
