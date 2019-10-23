Ilmiyanov: I was not detained in Russia, I returned to Bishkek by myself

Trial of the criminal case against the former adviser to the president of the country Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is ongoing in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

During the hearing, the defendant stated that he would not admit his guilt. According to him, he learned about the criminal case against him from the Internet and his relatives.

«After I learned about the case, I decided to return to Bishkek from Russia. No procedural documents about my detention were drawn up in the Russian Federation. That is, nobody detained me there. I was charged only at the State Committee for National Security, where I myself came to testify. I don’t know about any money from a Belarusian company. You have to ask witnesses why they give such evidence,» Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov said.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complekt LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.