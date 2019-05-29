13:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not cooperate with investigation

Adviser to the former president of Kyrgyzstan Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov did not conclude a cooperation agreement with the investigation. Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision over Operative Search Activities and Investigation of the Prosecutor General’s Office Bakytbek Sydygaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, the agreement on cooperation is only voluntary.

«Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov did not cooperate with the investigation. However, if he wants, he can do it. The investigation continues,» Bakytbek Sydygaliev said.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.
link:
views: 26
Print
Related
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s arrest extended until August 28
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s case. SCNS tells about planned investigative activities
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov interrogated only once since arrest, lawyer says
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not interrogated since arrest, lawyer says
Arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until January 28
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek
Lawyer tells why charged with fraud Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov keeps silence
Bishkek City Court remands Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov in custody
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov's supporters gather at city court building
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership
School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation