Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not cooperate with investigation

Adviser to the former president of Kyrgyzstan Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov did not conclude a cooperation agreement with the investigation. Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision over Operative Search Activities and Investigation of the Prosecutor General’s Office Bakytbek Sydygaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, the agreement on cooperation is only voluntary.

«Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov did not cooperate with the investigation. However, if he wants, he can do it. The investigation continues,» Bakytbek Sydygaliev said.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.