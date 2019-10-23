State prosecution asks 7 years in prison, fine for Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov

Hearing of the criminal case against the former adviser to the President of the country Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov continues in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial, the court announced end of the proceedings and went on to the debates of the parties.

Representative of the state prosecution stated that the defendant’s guilt has been fully proved. The prosecutor asked the court to sentenced him to seven years and six months in prison, as well as to a fine of 1,800 calculated rates (180,000 soms).

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complekt LLC as a reward and the so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential election in 2017. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and charged with fraud.