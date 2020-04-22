President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten control in border areas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed to tighten control in the border areas of the country and carry out a proper examination of all arriving citizens. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed efforts and measures taken to combat coronavirus in the state of emergency and emergency situation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raiymberdi Duishenbiev today.

«The President noted that the measures taken have contained a wide spread of coronavirus throughout the country and brought under control the foci of the infection. He also stressed the need to provide all-round assistance to the commandants of areas by all available forces and means in ensuring security, protecting the life and health of citizens, as well as preventing further spread of the infection,» the press service said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov drew attention to the full provision of military personnel serving at checkpoints with personal protective equipment and other necessary means.

«The head of state noted that in case of mitigation of the existing requirements, depending on the epidemiological situation, special attention should be paid to tightening control in the border areas of the country, and due examination of all arriving citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, he instructed to continue ensuring free movement of socially significant and other goods necessary for functioning of enterprises and industrial facilities, food products,» the statement says.