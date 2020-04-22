17:57
USD 79.72
EUR 86.40
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten control in border areas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed to tighten control in the border areas of the country and carry out a proper examination of all arriving citizens. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed efforts and measures taken to combat coronavirus in the state of emergency and emergency situation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raiymberdi Duishenbiev today.

«The President noted that the measures taken have contained a wide spread of coronavirus throughout the country and brought under control the foci of the infection. He also stressed the need to provide all-round assistance to the commandants of areas by all available forces and means in ensuring security, protecting the life and health of citizens, as well as preventing further spread of the infection,» the press service said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov drew attention to the full provision of military personnel serving at checkpoints with personal protective equipment and other necessary means.

«The head of state noted that in case of mitigation of the existing requirements, depending on the epidemiological situation, special attention should be paid to tightening control in the border areas of the country, and due examination of all arriving citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, he instructed to continue ensuring free movement of socially significant and other goods necessary for functioning of enterprises and industrial facilities, food products,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/150847/
views: 69
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan reminds about development of long-term economic concept
President demands to quickly eliminate shortcomings in healthcare system
President promises support to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks doctors, law enforcers, volunteers for work
President of Kyrgyzstan asks people to demonstrate high civil responsibility
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister
President Jeenbekov transfers salary to account for fight against coronavirus
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to protect order and security in society
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about border issues to residents of Leilek district
Popular
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
22 April, Wednesday
17:50
Damage to farmers of Kyrgyzstan from frosts amounted to over 300 mln soms Damage to farmers of Kyrgyzstan from frosts amounted to...
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten control in border areas
17:09
Family members of another FMC No. 17 doctor contract COVID-19
16:59
Price hike for socially important food products not expected in Kyrgyzstan
16:52
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan