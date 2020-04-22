10:19
Government allocates 15 million soms to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad

The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan held a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government reported.

Information about targeted assistance to low-income families and support for compatriots who stay abroad was voiced at the meeting.

«To create temporary living conditions for compatriots who are now unable to return, providing them with food, 5 million soms were allocated to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United Arab Emirates, as well as 10 million soms — to the Embassy in Russia. The Kyrgyz will be helped with housing and food at the expense of these funds. The diplomatic missions are working on other problems that the compatriots are facing,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The First Vice Prime Minister also stressed that the relevant services should pay attention to work with children to prevent suicide and domestic violence cases.
