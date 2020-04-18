President of Kyrgyzstan reminds about development of long-term economic concept

The macroeconomic situation, measures to support entrepreneurship in the state of emergency and emergency situation, plans for the post-pandemic period were discussed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting with the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President noted that the difficult situation caused by coronavirus infection had a negative impact on many aspects of everyday life. Sustainable development factors are being reassessed. Certain weakness and gaps in governance have been demonstrated by healthcare, education, and social support systems globally.

Therefore, in Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s opinion, it is necessary to adjust and revise the main directions of the country’s strategic development for the medium term, carrying out decisive reforms taking into account the current situation.

The President drew attention to the need to develop a long-term economic concept, which will reflect the goals and directions for the coming years to ensure the gradual, stable growth of the domestic economy in the post-pandemic period. Its development should be carried out taking into account the development of the situation in the world and the region, based on new opportunities and modern challenges.

The Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev said that the second package of anti-crisis measures of the government, planned until the end of 2020, is now being finalized. They are aimed at facilitating the conditions for doing business. Internal and external sources were determined for these purposes — about 14 billion soms.

Erkin Asrandiev also stressed that separate projects and programs are being developed, covering the conditions for concessional financing of business and reforms in the post-crisis period. According to him, this work will be carried out in close collaboration with entrepreneurs, the donor and civil society, experts, representatives of the business and academic communities.