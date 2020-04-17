19:03
President demands to quickly eliminate shortcomings in healthcare system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova today. Press service of the president reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection, to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country, and to support medical workers and socially vulnerable segments of the population. The head of state noted that the special attention of the vice prime minister for social sector should be currently paid to healthcare issues.

He stressed that, taking into account the opinions of the public and experts, all existing shortcomings in the system should be quickly addressed.

«Based on the analysis of specialists, the country will soon reach a peak of virus incidence. It is necessary to ensure complete readiness of medical institutions, equip them with mechanical ventilators, antiviral drugs, test systems, personal protective equipment and other essentials. Doctors should be fully provided with personal protective equipment to minimize the risks of contracting coronavirus in treatment of patients,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state also noted the importance of ensuring timely payment of salaries and related allowances to doctors and medical staff and drew attention to the need to develop various scenarios of development of the epidemiological situation in the republic for the near future. In addition, he stressed the need of providing the population with complete and open information about the current virus situation, the receipt and distribution of humanitarian aid and funds from special accounts, where contributions of citizens and organizations are accumulated.

«Not a single needy person should be left without appropriate assistance,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He also drew attention to ensuring timely social payments to veterans and participants of the World War II and heroes of the April Revolution.
