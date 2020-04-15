Nurlan Akmatov appointed EDB Director for the Kyrgyz Republic

Nurlan Akmatov has been appointed a Director of the Eurasian Development Bank for Kyrgyzstan. Press center of EDB reports.

Nurlan Akmatov will take up his duties at this position on April 21.

Earlier, Nurlan Akmatov served as a Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) from the Kyrgyz Republic. His competence included issues of customs regulation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

In 1995, Nurlan Akmatov joined the customs bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic and climbed the career ladder from an ordinary inspector to the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the country.

From 2011 to 2018, he worked as Deputy Head of Gazpromneft Asia. In 2018-2019, he headed the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the aim of assistance in development of market economy of its member states, their sustainable economic growth and expansion of mutual trade and economic ties. The bank members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.